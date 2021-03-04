Left Menu

Boxam International: Jasmine marks her arrival with thumping win

Young boxing talent Jasmine made a dazzling start to her senior international career and sent star USA boxer Andrea Medina packing 5-0 to enter the 57kg semi-finals on the second day of the Boxam International Tournament in Castellon, Spain.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:13 IST
Indian pugilist Jasmine (in blue). Image Credit: ANI

Young boxing talent Jasmine made a dazzling start to her senior international career and sent star USA boxer Andrea Medina packing 5-0 to enter the 57kg semi-finals on the second day of the Boxam International Tournament in Castellon, Spain. Haryana girl Jasmine, who was scouted during an open challenge before participating at the national camp last year, showed glimpses of her skillset during her maiden bout at the senior international stage as the lanky boxer blanked silver medallist from recently-concluded Strandja Memorial Tournament Medina to advance into the semi-finals.

Apart from Jasmine, three more women pugilist -- six-time world champion Mary Kom (51kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg) -- also made their way into the last-four stage and assured India of four medals in the women's category. Making a comeback into the ring after a year and playing her first tournament since Asian Olympic Qualifiers held in March last year, the Olympic bronze medallist Mary Kom registered a 3-2 victory against Italy's Giordana Sorrentino. Meanwhile, World Championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur and Asian champion Pooja Rani also notched up comfortable 5-0 victories against Spain's Eugenia Albons and Italy's Assunta Canfora 5-0 respectively in their quarter-finals.

However, Lovlina Borogohain (69kg), who also played her first tournament after a year, and Manisha Moun (57kg) could not progress into the last-four stage. While Lovlina lost 5-0 to Russia's Saadat Dalgatova, Manisha Moun also suffered a 5-0 defeat against Italy's Irma Testa. (ANI)

