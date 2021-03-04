Left Menu

India bowl out England for 205 on day one of 4th Test

Brief Scores England 1st Innings 205 all out in 75.5 overs Ben Stokes 55, Dan Lawrence 46 Axar Patel 468, Ravichandran Ashwin 247, Mohammed Siraj 245.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-03-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 16:01 IST
India bundled out England for 205 in their first innings after the visitors opted to bat on the opening day of the fourth and final Test, here on Thursday.

Indian spinners, led by Axar Patel (4/68), yet again consistently troubled the visiting batsmen even as all-rounder Ben Stokes (55) resisted the attack quite well before being trapped by Washington Sundar. Once he got his eye in, Stokes even employed the risky reverse sweep.

Dan Lawrence, coming out at number seven, also batted well, helping England get close to the 200-run mark, with his 46-run knock. It's only the second time in this series that England have gone beyond the 200-run mark.

Had Lawrence shown a bit more patience, it would have served England's purpose even more.

For the hosts, spinners Axar Patel (4/68) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/47) shared seven wickets between them, while pacer Mohammed Siraj (2/45) also accounted for two batsmen.

India are leading the series 2-1 and need just a draw to qualify for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand to be held in June. Brief Scores: England 1st Innings: 205 all out in 75.5 overs (Ben Stokes 55, Dan Lawrence 46 ; Axar Patel 4/68, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/47, Mohammed Siraj 2/45).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

