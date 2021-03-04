Left Menu

Ind vs Eng, 4th Test: Archer not playing due to ongoing right elbow issue, says ECB

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday said that Jofra Archer was not included in the playing XI for the fourth Test against India due to the pacer's ongoing elbow issue.

Jofra Archer (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday said that Jofra Archer was not included in the playing XI for the fourth Test against India due to the pacer's ongoing elbow issue. "Jofra Archer is not playing in this Test match due to his ongoing right elbow issue. The ECB medical team will provide an update in due course," ECB said in a media statement.

In the fourth and final Test against India, England made two changes to their lineup as they brought in Dominic Bess and Dan Lawrence in place of Stuart Broad and Archer. ECB also said that Ben Stokes has had an upset stomach. "Ben Stokes has had an upset stomach, the same issue that has affected other members (in) the touring party. It is not expected to keep him off the field," the statement read.

England performed better with the bat in the fourth Test, compared to the third Test, in which they were beaten by India within two days. However, India is still looking in control of the match as they ended the visitors' first innings on 205. Having won the toss and batted first, the visitors failed to ride home the advantage even as quite a few in the top-order did the hard yards, but failed to convert the starts into a big score. Stokes was the highest run-getter from the team, scoring 55, followed by Dan Lawrence (46). (ANI)

