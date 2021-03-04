Left Menu

Ind vs Eng, 4th Test: Axar, Ashwin shine to bundle out visitors for 205

All-rounder Axar Patel once again hogged the limelight with his four-wicket haul while Ravichandran Ashwin scalped three as England were bundled out for 205 on the first day of the fourth and final Test against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 04-03-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 16:14 IST
Ind vs Eng, 4th Test: Axar, Ashwin shine to bundle out visitors for 205
Team India players celebrate after picking Dominic Bess' wicket (Image: BCCI's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

All-rounder Axar Patel once again hogged the limelight with his four-wicket haul while Ravichandran Ashwin scalped three as England were bundled out for 205 on the first day of the fourth and final Test against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. While it was Mohammed Siraj who picked the all-important wicket of Joe Root in the first session, Ravichandran Ashwin broke the deadlock in the third session as he dismissed Ollie Pope. Pope's wicket sparked a collapse from which England couldn't really recover. The visitors went down from 166/5 to 205 all out within 14.3 overs, losing half of their side for 39 runs as Axar struck twice in one over.

Ashwin dismissed Pope a few minutes into the third session. Pope got unlucky as the inside edge hit the back pad and popped to short-leg fielder Shubman Gill. India's senior off-spinner then dismissed Ben Foakes in the 66th over to reduce the visitors to 170/7. Minutes later Axar dismissed Daniel Lawrence and Dominic Bess to leave England reeling at 189/9.

It looked as the visiting side would get bundled out soon, but Jack Leach and James Anderson took England over the 200-run mark for the first time since their marathon total of 578 in the opening Test in Chennai. But Ashwin ended Leach's stint shortly after England went past the 200-run mark to pick his third scalp of the innings. In the second session, Pope and Dan Lawrence took England to tea at 144/5. The English batsmen showed grit and determination but the hosts managed to take two wickets post-lunch to stay on top. The likes of Bairstow and Stokes showed fight and did not succumb to the constant pressure from the Indian bowlers. But Bairstow and Stokes both fell against the run of play and the duo of Pope and Lawrence then showed that they are here to compete and make the hosts bowling attack earn their wickets. Earlier, in the first session, the hosts made a quick start, reducing England to 30/3.

Brief Scores: England 205 (Ben Stokes 55; Axar Patel 4-68, Ravichandran Ashwin 3-47) vs India (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru, Shimla 'most liveable' cities, Delhi at 13th spot in govt's Ease of Living Index

Bengaluru was adjudged the most liveable among 111 cities in India in the governments Ease of Living Index on Thursday, followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodra, Indore and Greater Mumbai.Of the 49 citie...

CureVac gets vaccine production support from Novartis

German biotech firm CureVac has enlisted Swiss pharma giant Novartis to help with the production of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine.Novartis plans to manufacture the mRNA molecules that the two-shot vaccine is based on as well as bulk dru...

Israel's Netanyahu bets all on vaccine success to secure election win

Heading into Israels fourth election in two years, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping the success of his governments COVID-19 vaccination programme will also serve as a political lifeline.The 71-year-old conservative, who is on tri...

Para-javelin thrower Sandeep's missed dope test not to be considered whereabouts failure: IPC

World champion and Paralympics-bound javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudharys missed out-of-competition dope test will not be considered a whereabouts clause violation as he had given information of his new location in advance, the International ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021