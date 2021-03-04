Left Menu

Champions League: Liverpool, RB Leipzig to play second-leg tie in Budapest

Liverpool on Thursday announced that the club's Champions League last-16 second-leg match against RB Leipzig will be played in Budapest.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 04-03-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 16:45 IST
Champions League: Liverpool, RB Leipzig to play second-leg tie in Budapest
The match between Liverpool and RB Leipzig will be played on March 11. (Photo/ RB Leipzig Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool on Thursday announced that the club's Champions League last-16 second-leg match against RB Leipzig will be played in Budapest. Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital will host the fixture, the same venue where the teams contested the first-leg on February 17.

"Liverpool can confirm the Champions League last-16, second-leg tie with RB Leipzig will be played in Budapest," Liverpool said in a statement. The Premier League side said that the COVID-19 regulations in Germany have prevented Leipzig from traveling to the United Kingdom to play the match at Anfield as planned. The Reds, who hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, will be classed as the 'home' club for the game.

RB Leipzig also made an announcement in this regard. "The second leg of our @ChampionsLeague last 16 tie against @LFC will also take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest," the German club tweeted. The match between Liverpool and RB Leipzig will be played on March 11 (local time). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru, Shimla 'most liveable' cities, Delhi at 13th spot in govt's Ease of Living Index

Bengaluru was adjudged the most liveable among 111 cities in India in the governments Ease of Living Index on Thursday, followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodra, Indore and Greater Mumbai.Of the 49 citie...

CureVac gets vaccine production support from Novartis

German biotech firm CureVac has enlisted Swiss pharma giant Novartis to help with the production of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine.Novartis plans to manufacture the mRNA molecules that the two-shot vaccine is based on as well as bulk dru...

Israel's Netanyahu bets all on vaccine success to secure election win

Heading into Israels fourth election in two years, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping the success of his governments COVID-19 vaccination programme will also serve as a political lifeline.The 71-year-old conservative, who is on tri...

Para-javelin thrower Sandeep's missed dope test not to be considered whereabouts failure: IPC

World champion and Paralympics-bound javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudharys missed out-of-competition dope test will not be considered a whereabouts clause violation as he had given information of his new location in advance, the International ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021