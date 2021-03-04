Champions League: Liverpool, RB Leipzig to play second-leg tie in Budapest

Liverpool on Thursday announced that the club's Champions League last-16 second-leg match against RB Leipzig will be played in Budapest. Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital will host the fixture, the same venue where the teams contested the first-leg on February 17.

"Liverpool can confirm the Champions League last-16, second-leg tie with RB Leipzig will be played in Budapest," Liverpool said in a statement. The Premier League side said that the COVID-19 regulations in Germany have prevented Leipzig from traveling to the United Kingdom to play the match at Anfield as planned. The Reds, who hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, will be classed as the 'home' club for the game.

RB Leipzig also made an announcement in this regard. "The second leg of our @ChampionsLeague last 16 tie against @LFC will also take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest," the German club tweeted. The match between Liverpool and RB Leipzig will be played on March 11 (local time). (ANI)

