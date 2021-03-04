Rugby-Ireland's O'Mahony signs two-year contract extension

Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony signed a two-year contract extension with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) on Thursday in a deal that will keep him at Munster until 2023. The 31-year-old has won 74 caps, winning the Six Nations three times, including the 2018 Grand Slam.

"It's a huge privilege to sign on with the province and country I've grown up in and dreamed of playing for," O'Mahony told the IRFU website https://www.irishrugby.ie/2021/03/04/peter-omahony-signs-irfu-contract-extension. "It's been something I've been very open about saying from day one and it's very pleasing to be able to continue the journey for two more years."

O'Mahony is currently serving a three-match ban in the Six Nations following his red card against Wales on the opening weekend of the tournament. Ireland were without O'Mahony for the defeat by France and victory over Italy. He will also miss the trip to Scotland on March 14 but will be available to face England on March 20.

