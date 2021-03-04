Mohammedan SC face TRAU in battle for crucial points

Left Menu

However, the script can be different on Friday for both teams.Pedro Manzi stepped up and delivered for Mohammedan SC in the last game as the Black Panthers beat the unbeaten Real Kashmir and secured their place in the top-six.As they enter the final phase of the league, Mohammedan sits in third place behind Churchill and Real Kashmir after picking up 16 points in the first 10 games.Speaking at the virtual pre-match press conference, head coach Sankarlal Chakraborty said, There are many positives from the last game.

Mohammedan SC will eye all three points to reduce the gap at the top as they clash with Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) in the I-League here on Friday.

Mohammedan SC and TRAU were pegged to a 2-2 draw when the two teams met last time this season. However, the script can be different on Friday for both teams.

Pedro Manzi stepped up and delivered for Mohammedan SC in the last game as the Black Panthers beat the unbeaten Real Kashmir and secured their place in the top-six.

As they enter the final phase of the league, Mohammedan sits in third place behind Churchill and Real Kashmir after picking up 16 points in the first 10 games.

Speaking at the virtual pre-match press conference, head coach Sankarlal Chakraborty said, ''There are many positives from the last game. Each player is now approaching the next game with a positive mindset. We are united and working as a team and are focused to fight for the title.'' Sankarlal said ''TRAU are among the best-attacking units in this season.'' ''They are fit and fast on the attack. Their squad is filled with many quality Indian and foreign players. My philosophy is on a balanced game of football- we defend together, and attack together,'' he said.

TRAU came back from a goal down twice and beat Sudeva Delhi securing their place in the top-six. The Red Pythons sit in sixth place with 16 points from 10 games, level on points with Mohammedan, and five points adrift of leaders Churchill Brothers. ''It was a tough game against Sudeva — a very challenging game. The pressure was on us as Mohammedan had won their game, and it made me very anxious. But the result made me happier. The boys gave their heart out on the field and returned with a victory,'' head coach Nandakumar said.

