India lose Gill after bowling out England for 205 on Day 1 of fourth Test

Brief Scores England 1st Innings 205 all out in 75.5 overs Ben Stokes 55, Dan Lawrence 46 Axar Patel 468, Ravichandran Ashwin 247, Mohammed Siraj 245.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 17:06 IST
India lost opener Shubhman Gill early after bundling out England for 205 on the opening day of the fourth and final Test here on Thursday.

England opted to bat on a track that had bounce and turn, though not vicious, and managed to cross the 200-run mark only for the second time in this series. It was a much better show by the visitors though they could have done better had the batsmen applied themselves more. India were 24 for one at stumps with a watchful Rohit Sharma (8) and ever-steady Cheteshwar Pujara (15) at the crease. Gill could not even open his account, losing his wicket to James Anderson in the third ball of the innings.

Indian spinners, led by Axar Patel (4/68), yet again troubled the visiting batsmen even as all-rounder Ben Stokes (55) resisted the attack quite well before being trapped in front by Washington Sundar. Once he got his eye in, Stokes even employed the risky reverse sweep.

Dan Lawrence, coming out at number seven, also batted well, helping England get close to the 200-run mark with his 46-run knock. Had Lawrence shown a bit more patience, it would have served England's purpose even more.

For the hosts, spinners Axar Patel (4/68) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/47) shared seven wickets between them, while pacer Mohammed Siraj (2/45) also accounted for two batsmen.

India are leading the series 2-1 and need just a draw to qualify for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand to be held in June. Brief Scores: England 1st Innings: 205 all out in 75.5 overs (Ben Stokes 55, Dan Lawrence 46 ; Axar Patel 4/68, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/47, Mohammed Siraj 2/45). India 1st Innings: 24 for 1 in 12 overs. (C Pujara batting 15, R Sharma batting 8; J Anderson 1/0).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

