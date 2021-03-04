The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours.

EXPECTED STORIES: *Day 1 report of the fourth Test between India and England in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

*Post-day press conferences copies from Ahmedabad.

*Report of ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Cairo.

*Updated report of Boxam International tournament in Castellon, Spain.

*Updated report of Swiss Open in Basel.

*Report of World Table Tennis Contender Series in Doha.

*Report of Sub-junior and Cadet National Championship in Indore.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-ARCHER Archer not playing final Test due to elbow injury, Stokes and few others have upset stomach Ahmedabad, Mar 4 (PTI) England pacer Jofra Archer was not considered for the fourth Test against India due to a persisting elbow injury and some of the squad members including Ben Stokes also have an upset stomach, the ECB said on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK Dhoni in Chennai; CSK training camp for IPL-2021 likely from Mar 9 Chennai, Mar 4 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has landed here to take part in the team's training camp likely to begin on March 9 in the lead-up to the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

SPO-CRI-VIRUS-PSL-LD POSTPONE PCB postpones PSL after three more cricketers test positive for COVID-19 Karachi, Mar 4 (PTI) The ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) was on Thursday postponed with immediate effect after three more cricketers tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the T20 event to seven.

SPO-VIRUS-CRI-PSL-PCB Pakistan Super League's COVID-19 count goes up to 6 after three more players test positive Karachi, Mar 4 (PTI) Three more unnamed players participating in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL6) have tested positive for the COVID-19, the country's cricket board (PCB) confirmed on Thursday.

SPO-BOX-IND Boxing: Pooja Rani in semis; Lovlina Borgohain loses in Boxam International in Spain New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Asian champion Pooja Rani (75kg) entered the semifinals to secure a medal but two-time world bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) bowed out after a quarterfinal loss at the 35th Boxam International Boxing Tournament in Castellon, Spain.

SPO-BAD-LD IND Srikanth, Satwik-Ashwini enter quarterfinals of Swiss Open Basel, Mar 4 (PTI) Former men's singles champion Kidambi Srikanth and the mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa progressed to the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Thursday.

SPO-ILEAGUE-CHURCHILL Undefeated Churchill Brothers face litmus test against Real Kashmir FC Kolkata, Mar 4 (PTI) Table-toppers Churchill Brothers' undefeated run will be on line when they face another title-contender Real Kashmir in the second phase of the I-League, here on Friday.

SPO-ILEAGUE-MOHAMMEDAN Mohammedan SC face TRAU in battle for crucial points Kalyani, Mar 4 (PTI) Mohammedan SC will eye all three points to reduce the gap at the top as they clash with Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) in the I-League here on Friday.

SPO-ILEAGUE-PUNJAB Punjab FC aim to launch title bid with win over Gokulam Kerala FC Kalyani, Mar 4 (PTI) High-flying Punjab FC will look to keep their seven-match unbeaten streak intact when they cross swords with Gokulam Kerala FC in the second phase of the I-League at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Friday.

SPO-SAI-TOPS-SWIMMER SAI approves swimmer Rawat's training in US New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Mission Olympic Cell has approved swimmer Kushagra Rawat's three-month long training-cum competition stint in the USA.

SPO-CRI-ECB-COMMISSION ECB appoints Cindy Butts as chair of Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket London, Mar 4 (PTI) The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named Cindy Butts as chairperson of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, which will examine issues related to racism in the game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)