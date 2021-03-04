Rugby-World Cup 2023 organisers launch ambitious drive to sell 2.6 million tickets

Left Menu

A total of 2.6 million tickets will be available for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France and the first phase of the ticket sales will start on March 15, organisers said on Thursday. The France 2023 organising committee is aiming to make the Sept. 8 to Oct. 28 tournament the most accessible Rugby World Cup of all time after the match schedule was announced last week.

The tournament will be played across nine host cities, with matches located within a two-hour commute from 80% of the French public, organisers said. Tickets will go on sale through a phased process from March 15 at 1200 CET (1100 GMT) on tickets.rugbyworldcup.com, with a pre-sales period set up for fans who have registered to join the "2023 Family" portal by 2359 CET on March 13.

During the pre-sales period, which runs until April 5, fans will be able to buy team and city packages on a first-come, first-served basis for the pool stage matches. Real-time general sales will open on April 6, with the cheapest packages starting at 58 euros ($69.80) for all pool matches in Toulouse.

"Our ambition, in partnership with our friends at the France 2023 organising committee, is to make France 2023 the most accessible tournament to date," World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said in a statement. "This ticketing programme certainly does that. Everyone is invited to join a special celebration of France and 200 years of rugby."

Fans will also be able to buy tickets through one of the 24 official travel agents who have 200,000 tickets reserved for the tournament. ($1 = 0.8310 euros)

