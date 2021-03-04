Left Menu

Familiar foes FC Goa and Mumbai City face off in playoff curtain-raiser

Facing Mumbai will not be an easy task but coach Juan Ferrando hopes his players stick to his philosophy as they aim to go all the way.If we enjoy the game, we will have success, he said.

PTI | Margao | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 17:48 IST
Familiar foes FC Goa and Mumbai City face off in playoff curtain-raiser

One of the most consistent teams in the history of the tournament, FC Goa will look to take a step closer to their maiden ISL title when they face table-toppers Mumbai City in the first leg of their semifinal fixture here on Friday.

Goa have secured playoff qualification a record six times but they could never manage to lift the ISL trophy, having lost the finals on two occasions.

Come Friday, the Gaurs will look to put it past League Shield winners Mumbai City FC to inch closer to the dream of lifting their first-ever trophy.

Having qualified for the playoffs for the fourth-straight time, Goa are only behind Mumbai in terms of goals scored, alongside NorthEast United.

They have form backing them too, having been unbeaten in 13 games now -- a feat no other side has managed in Hero ISL history. Facing Mumbai will not be an easy task but coach Juan Ferrando hopes his players stick to his philosophy as they aim to go all the way.

''If we enjoy the game, we will have success,'' he said. ''Sometimes there is pressure because everybody wants to win but for me, it's important our players to want to play (our way). I am scared when my team is not playing football (our way) because it's difficult to help the team. But all our players want to participate and stick to our style.'' However, they will have their task cut out with Ivan Gonzalez and Alberto Noguera missing out due to suspensions. While Goa top the charts for most possession (58 per cent), Mumbai (57 per cent) are not too far behind. Dominating possession has worked for Lobera's side, who have netted a whopping 35 goals.

During the last meeting between the two sides, Ferrando had stated that the pressure was on Mumbai to win the League Winners Shield. And having achieved that target, Lobera will aim to prove a lot more to his former employers.

''I love when others speak about Mumbai City as a favourite team since they are thinking we are better than them,'' he said. ''It's good for us. I love this pressure but we need to prove ourselves on the pitch.'' Similar to Ferrando, Lobera too, wants his players to enjoy themselves rather than take pressure.

''It's a special game,'' he added. ''We need to be smart and ready to play 180 minutes and tomorrow is the first step. We are excited and I hope we enjoy (the challenge).'' Mumbai will be without Amey Ranawade (suspended) while Hugo Boumous returns after a four-match ban.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Walking all the way' remained mode of travel: survey

Walking is the most common mode of transport used in the country, with about 17.4 million South Africans walking to their various destinations, followed by 10.7 million individuals who made use of taxis and 6.2 million who used cartruck as ...

MP: commotion in Assembly over MLAs `absence'

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Thursday witnessed disruption as a Congress member sought to ask question and the treasury benches objected claiming he was not in the House when his turn came.It forced Speaker Girish Gautam to adjourn the Ho...

Germany approves AstraZeneca for over-65s, extends gap between doses

Germanys vaccination authority has approved the use of AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine on the over-65s, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, in a step that should help accelerate the countrys faltering inoculation drive.It added that the ...

Khashoggi's fiancee criticises lack of action against Saudi crown prince

The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Thursday that world leaders should not maintain relations with a murderer, after a U.S. intelligence report implicated Saudi Arabias de facto ruler in his killing. Khashoggi, a c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021