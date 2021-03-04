Left Menu

Two opponents having a word: Stokes on altercation with Siraj

Commenting on his on-field altercation with India pacer Mohammed Siraj, England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Thursday said people always look at these things thinking "it is all wrong" while suggesting that it was just two opponents having a word and going toe to toe against each other.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:13 IST
Ben Stokes (Photo/ BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI

Commenting on his on-field altercation with India pacer Mohammed Siraj, England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Thursday said people always look at these things thinking "it is all wrong" while suggesting that it was just two opponents having a word and going toe to toe against each other. Tempers flared on the first day of the ongoing fourth Test between India and England as Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes clashed in the middle after Stokes exchanged words with Siraj and umpire Nitin Menon had to intervene.

The chat between Kohli and Stokes heated up at the end of the 13th over. The Indian skipper was visibly unhappy with something Stokes said to pacer Mohammed Siraj and as a result, he decided to have a lengthy chat with the swashbuckling English all-rounder. "The thing in cricket nowadays is that it becomes a massive talking point when two opponents have a word with each other. People seem, I do not know, not lose their heads but they think it is all wrong. Look at it from a different way, guys care about what they are doing and what they are representing. Playing against each other, we are competitors and we are not going to back down to anyone, whoever it may be.

"It is nice to see two competitors going toe to toe against each other and no one is backing down. For me, that was it, two competitive guys trying to get over each other," Stokes said in the virtual press conference after the end of day's play. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara showed great application as India ended the opening day of the fourth and final Test against England in the driver's seat despite losing opener Shubman Gill at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. 11 wickets fell on the day as England was bundled out for 205 after skipper Joe Root won the toss and decided to bat first.

At stumps, India's score read 24/1 with Rohit (8*) and Pujara (15*) at the crease -- trailing the visitors by 181 runs in the first innings. (ANI)

