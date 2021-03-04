Bavuma made limited overs captain, Elgar to lead South Africa in Tests
Cricket South Africa on Thursday appointed Temba Bavuma and Dean Elgar as the national team captains for limited overs and Tests respectively.In a CSA statement published, Director of Cricket Graeme Smith thanked Quinton de Kock for leading the side in what are tumultuous times for South African cricket.PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 04-03-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 19:39 IST
In a CSA statement published, Director of Cricket Graeme Smith thanked Quinton de Kock for leading the side in what are tumultuous times for South African cricket. ''We are grateful to Quinton for the work he has put in as captain of the team in the limited overs formats and are indebted to him for stepping up while the National Selection Panel continued its search for the Test captain. We expect him to still play an integral role in the team's leadership group,'' said the former South Africa captain.
Bavuma has played 44 Tests, six ODIs and 8 T20s for South Africa while opening batsman Elgar has played 67 Tests and eight ODIs. South Africa will tour Ireland in July for three ODIs and as many as T20Is.
