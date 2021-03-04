Left Menu

Bavuma made limited overs captain, Elgar to lead South Africa in Tests

Cricket South Africa on Thursday appointed Temba Bavuma, who is rather inexperienced for the role, and Dean Elgar as the national team captains for limited overs and Tests respectively.In a CSA statement, Director of Cricket Graeme Smith thanked Quinton de Kock for leading the side in what are tumultuous times for South African cricket.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:09 IST
Cricket South Africa on Thursday appointed Temba Bavuma, who is rather inexperienced for the role, and Dean Elgar as the national team captains for limited overs and Tests respectively.

In a CSA statement, Director of Cricket Graeme Smith thanked Quinton de Kock for leading the side in what are tumultuous times for South African cricket. Both Bavuma and Elgar take over from de Kock, who led the team temporarily. ''We are grateful to Quinton for the work he has put in as captain of the team in the limited overs formats and are indebted to him for stepping up while the National Selection Panel continued its search for the Test captain,'' said the former South Africa captain. ''We expect him to still play an integral role in the team's leadership group.'' Bavuma has played 44 Tests, six ODIs and 8 T20s for South Africa while opening batsman Elgar has played 67 Tests and eight ODIs. Bavuma will lead the Proteas in the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups as well as the World Cup in 2023. Elgar will take the reins into the next cycle of the World Test Championship.

''Temba has been a strong and influential voice in the team in recent times and has shown consistency on the field in all formats, solidifying his place as a leader. He also has the trust and backing of the players and coaches around him. ''He will also be the Test team's vice-captain, working closely with Dean to ensure continuity and stability in the squad,'' said Smith.

On Elgar, Smith said: ''Dean has made no secret of his Test captaincy ambitions over the years and we are pleased to have a leader who is ready, willing and able to step up to the massive task of turning our Test cricket fortunes around. ''His role as a leader in the Test team has never been in doubt and I know that he relishes the prospect of captaining the Test team.'' Bavuma is honoured to lead the Proteas for the first time ''Captaining the Proteas has been a dream of mine for many years as those closest to me would know. This is one of the greatest honours of my life so far and I am looking forward to picking up where Quinny (de Kock) has left off in leading the team into the new culture that we have developed and continue to work on.

''The responsibility of captaining one's country is not one I take lightly, and I am looking forward to this new challenge and journey with Dean in the Test cricket format, as well as leading the team to not just one, but three ICC World Cups in the very near future.'' Elgar echoed Bavuma’s sentiments, saying: “I’ve always said that to captain your country in any form of the game is the biggest honour that a player can be fortunate to receive. ''To captain my country’s Test team, which I believe to be the pinnacle of the game, is the biggest highlight of my career and I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent my country in such an important way.'' South Africa will tour Ireland in July for three ODIs and as many as T20Is.

