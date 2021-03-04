Left Menu

Soccer-Barcelona confirm Pique knee injury

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has suffered a knee ligament sprain, the La Liga club announced on Thursday. Barcelona won the tie 3-0 after extra time, overturning a 2-0 first-leg deficit. "The medical assessment and tests performed this morning have shown that first team player Gerard Pique has a sprain in the internal lateral ligament of his right knee.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:24 IST
Soccer-Barcelona confirm Pique knee injury

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has suffered a knee ligament sprain, the La Liga club announced on Thursday. The centre back, who scored a last-minute equaliser to send Barca's Copa del Rey semi-final with Sevilla to extra time on Wednesday, missed almost three months earlier this season with a knee problem. Barcelona won the tie 3-0 after extra time, overturning a 2-0 first-leg deficit.

"The medical assessment and tests performed this morning have shown that first team player Gerard Pique has a sprain in the internal lateral ligament of his right knee. He is therefore unavailable and the evolution of the injury will determine when he returns," a club statement read. Injuries have restricted the 34-year-old to just 15 appearances this season and local media have reported that Pique faces a further three weeks on the sidelines.

Barcelona visit Paris St Germain next Wednesday in their Champions League last-16 second leg, trailing 4-1 from the first meeting last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

