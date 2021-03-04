Left Menu

Motor racing-Le Mans 24 Hours postponed from June to August 21-22

This year's 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race has been postponed from June to August when spectators should be able to attend, organisers said on Thursday. Last year's race at the Sarthe circuit in western France was held in September without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organisers said the 89th edition would now be on Aug. 21-22 instead of June 12-13.

This year's 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race has been postponed from June to August when spectators should be able to attend, organisers said on Thursday. Last year's race at the Sarthe circuit in western France was held in September without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organisers said the 89th edition would now be on Aug. 21-22 instead of June 12-13. "This year’s race will see the new Hypercars make their on-track debut and the ACO thus remains extremely keen to have fans attend," the Automobile Club de l'Ouest said in a statement.

"Although it was a tough decision to make, it is the right one," said ACO president Pierre Fillon. "Holding the 24 Hours of Le Mans behind closed doors for the second year running would be unthinkable. "We are therefore doing all we can to avoid that happening and to give competitors a clear view of the whole season. We are working very hard to put on a safe event, with all the necessary health precautions in place."

