Tennis-Halep pulls out of Dubai Tennis Championships with back issue
World number three Halep, who also pulled out of this week's Qatar Open in Doha, has not played a competitive match since losing in straight sets to Serena Williams in the Australian Open quarter-finals last month. "Unfortunately I am not feeling 100% in my lower back, and I have made the tough decision to withdraw from the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships," the 29-year-old Romanian, who also won the Dubai event in 2015, said in a statement.Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:31 IST
Defending champion Simona Halep has withdrawn from next week's Dubai Tennis Championships with a lower back complaint, organisers of the WTA 1000 tournament said on Thursday. World number three Halep, who also pulled out of this week's Qatar Open in Doha, has not played a competitive match since losing in straight sets to Serena Williams in the Australian Open quarter-finals last month.
"Unfortunately I am not feeling 100% in my lower back, and I have made the tough decision to withdraw from the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships," the 29-year-old Romanian, who also won the Dubai event in 2015, said in a statement. "I have great memories from winning my 20th WTA title after some really tough matches in Dubai last year so I'm disappointed that I won't be able to defend my title."
Halep follows world number one Ash Barty, who is recovering from a leg injury, in skipping the Dubai event, which runs from March 7-13.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Serena Williams
- Australian
- Dubai
- Ash Barty
- Simona Halep
- Halep
- Doha
- Romanian
ALSO READ
Britain says UAE should show that Dubai's Sheikha Latifa is alive
Britain says: UAE should show the world Dubai's Sheikha Latifa is alive
Britain says: UAE should show the world Dubai's Sheikha Latifa is alive
Australian Open: Always a great experience to share court with Serena, says Simona Halep
Britain says UAE should show that Dubai's Sheikha Latifa is alive