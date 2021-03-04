Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 21:02 IST
Boxing: Amit Panghal loses in quarters of Boxam International in Spain

World championship silver-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) on Thursday bowed out of the 35th Boxam International Boxing Tournament in Castellon, Spain after being upstaged by European Games champion Gabriel Escobar in the quarterfinals.

The Olympic-bound Panghal, who is also an Asian Games and Asian Championships gold-medallist, went down in a split verdict to make a surprisingly early exit from the tournament.

Earlier, Asian champion Pooja Rani (75kg) entered the semifinals to secure a medal but two-time world bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) bowed out after a quarterfinal loss In late night bouts on Wednesday, Olympic-bound Rani defeated Italian Assunta Canfora to join the seasoned M C Mary Kom (51kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg) and debutant Jasmine (57kg) in the last-four stage. The three had won their quarterfinals earlier in the day.

Rani is a three-time Asian medallist and also a 2014 Asian Games bronze-winner. However, Borgohain, who has also qualified for the Tokyo Games, lost 0-5 to Russia's Saadat Dalgatova to make a surprisingly early exit from the tournament.

Asian bronze-winner Manisha Moun (57kg) was another Indian to be ousted from contention when she was defeated 0-5 by Italian Irma Testa in the quarterfinals.

On Thursday, apart from Panghal, seven other Indian male boxers will fight it out to make the medal rounds.

The list comprises the Olympic-bound five of Manish Kaushik (63kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), and Satish Kumar (+91kg) along with Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg), Sumit Sangwan (81kg) and Sanjeet (91kg).

Boxers from 17 countries, including Russia, USA, Italy, Kazakhstan and Spain, are participating in the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

