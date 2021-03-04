Left Menu

Soccer-Second J-League game involving Gamba Osaka postponed due to COVID-19

It is the second Japanese top-flight match involving Gamba to be postponed after they were forced to call off their game at Nagoya Grampus on Wednesday following the positive tests. The club said they had taken the decision to call off the game against Kashima as the extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus at the club was yet to be determined.

Japanese side Gamba Osaka's home game against Kashima Antlers on Saturday has been postponed after five players and one member of staff tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the J-League side said on Thursday. It is the second Japanese top-flight match involving Gamba to be postponed after they were forced to call off their game at Nagoya Grampus on Wednesday following the positive tests.

The club said they had taken the decision to call off the game against Kashima as the extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus at the club was yet to be determined. Kyodo news agency reported Gamba will suspend all activities for several days while local health authorities identify those who have come in close contact with the infected individuals.

From this season, J-League clubs that are responsible for cancelling matches will be declared 3-0 losers of games that are not rescheduled and played. Gamba, who finished second behind Kawasaki Frontale in the 2020 season, said they were in the process of identifying alternate dates for the postponed games.

Gamba were beaten 1-0 in their opening match of the season by Vissel Kobe. They are scheduled to take on Oita Trinita on March 10.

