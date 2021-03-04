Motorcycling-Hungarian GP gets green light for MotoGP 2023 season

A new Hungarian Grand Prix in Debrecen will join the MotoGP calendar from 2023 after promoters Dorna signed an agreement with the country's government on Thursday. The race will take place at a new circuit in Hungary's second largest city, with construction set to begin in the second quarter of 2021.

The project has been led by Hungarian Gabor Talmacsi, who won the 125cc world championship in 2007. "My life story is basically that I represented my country as a rider for 10 years in MotoGP," Talmacsi said in a statement.

"And now, in a different position I represent Hungary as a motorsport expert and I always try to give back, to support motorsport projects like this one. "The location, near to Debrecen, is very important for the area, and the countries around Hungary are close – Slovakia, Ukraine, Romania, so fans can easily get there in future, and that's also great for the region."

The 2021 MotoGP season, which currently has 19 rounds on the schedule, will begin with successive races in Qatar from March 28.

