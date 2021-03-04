Left Menu

24 Hours of Le Mans postponed from June to August

Holding the 24 Hours of Le Mans behind closed doors for the second year running would be unthinkable, said Pierre Fillon, the president of race organizer the Automobile Club de lOuest. We are working very hard to put on a safe event, with all the necessary health precautions in place. The race was first held in 1923, and in 2019 it drew 252,500 spectators.

PTI | Lemans | Updated: 04-03-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 22:08 IST
24 Hours of Le Mans postponed from June to August

The 24 Hours of Le Mans race was postponed from June to August in the hope that fans can attend by then, organizers said on Thursday.

The iconic race was scheduled to take place on June 12-13 but was moved to Aug. 21-22.

“Although it was a tough decision to make, it is the right one. Holding the 24 Hours of Le Mans behind closed doors for the second year running would be unthinkable,'' said Pierre Fillon, the president of race organizer the Automobile Club de l'Ouest. ''We are working very hard to put on a safe event, with all the necessary health precautions in place.” The race was first held in 1923, and in 2019 it drew 252,500 spectators. There were none in 2020 when the race started three months late because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Toyota Gazoo's No. 8 car comfortably won last year to secure a third straight victory, with Swiss co-driver Sébastien Buemi and Japan's Kazuki Nakajima also winning for a third straight year. AP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man dead, bystander''s baby hurt in Houston police shooting

A shooting by a police officer in Houston injured a baby boy and killed a man who was driving a car linked to several robberies, authorities said.Officers tried to pull over a black Mercedes about 1130 p.m. Wednesday because the car had bee...

Increase pace of work undertaken to ensure mitigation of power-related issues in J-K: LG to officers

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to revamp the power supply system in the union territory and directed the concerned officers to increase the pace of work undertaken to ensure mitiga...

Pune: 80-year-old woman robbed inside her house

Four unidentified persons entered the house of an 80-year-old woman here and looted cash and gold jewelery worth over Rs 4 lakh, police said on Friday.The incident took place on Wednesday evening in the Panchvati area when the woman and her...

EU, Italy stop AstraZeneca vaccine exports to Australia

A shipment of a quarter million AstraZeneca vaccines destined for Australia has been blocked from leaving the European Union in the first use of an export control system instituted by the bloc to make sure big pharma companies would respect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021