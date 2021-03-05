Left Menu

Motor racing-Bahrain limits F1 tickets to vaccinated and COVID recovered

Fans will be allowed to attend Formula One's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix this month if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recovered from the virus, organisers said on Thursday. The race at the Sakhir circuit is scheduled for March 28. Organisers said there would be health screening on entry and masks would have to be worn at all times.

Updated: 05-03-2021 00:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Fans will be allowed to attend Formula One's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix this month if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recovered from the virus, organisers said on Thursday. The race at the Sakhir circuit is scheduled for March 28.

Organisers said there would be health screening on entry and masks would have to be worn at all times. There will be no 'Paddock Club' hospitality or corporate lounges. Bahrain hosted two races in November and December last season, with only health workers in the grandstands.

The Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) has offered vaccinations to teams and personnel attending March 12-14 testing and the race but they are not expected to take up the offer. "Formula One, as a UK-based organisation, has no plans to be vaccinated as a travelling group ahead of the already established rollout of vaccines through the health system in the UK," an F1 spokesman said.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

