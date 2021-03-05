Left Menu

Soccer-Rennes name Genesio as coach

The former Olympique Lyonnais coach joined Rennes, who sit 10th in the standings, following the departure of Julien Stephan this week with the team on a run of eight games in all competitions without a win, including six defeats in a row. Genesio's most recent spell in management came in the Chinese Super League with Beijing Guoan who he left in January.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-03-2021 02:11 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 02:06 IST
Soccer-Rennes name Genesio as coach

Stade Rennais named Bruno Genesio as coach on Thursday after the 54-year-old signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the Ligue 1 club. The former Olympique Lyonnais coach joined Rennes, who sit 10th in the standings, following the departure of Julien Stephan this week with the team on a run of eight games in all competitions without a win, including six defeats in a row.

Genesio's most recent spell in management came in the Chinese Super League with Beijing Guoan who he left in January. His first game in charge of Rennes will be Wednesday's clash with Olympique de Marseille.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Former Juve midfielder Marchisio eyes Turin mayor job - report

Former Juventus and Italy midfielder Claudio Marchisio is considering standing to become mayor of Turin, Italian newspaper La Stampa reported on Thursday. Marchisio, who won 55 international caps during his 12 years at Juventus from 2005-18...

Agency: Tsunamis may strike Hawaii after huge Pacific quake

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said tsunamis may strike Hawaii later Thursday after a huge earthquake occurred in a remote area between New Zealand and Tonga.The magnitude 8 quake struck the Kermadec Islands region at 9.28 am Hawaii tim...

Biden deputy budget nominee Young praised by Republicans, White House keeps door open

Shalanda Young, a top contender to become President Joe Bidens budget director after the White House withdrew its nomination of Neera Tanden, won praise from Republican lawmakers on Thursday for her ability to work across the political aisl...

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars BTS named IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year; Square to pay $297 million for majority stake in rapper Jay Z's Tidal and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.K-pop stars BTS named IFPI Global Recording Artist of the YearK-pop sensation BTS, whose catchy, upbeat songs have won legions of fans around the world, have scooped the 2020 Globa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021