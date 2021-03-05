Soccer-Juve's Bentancur tests positive for COVID-19

Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into isolation, the Serie A champions said on Thursday. The Uruguay international, who has been a regular in Andrea Pirlo's side this season, will miss the weekend Serie A clash with Lazio, and is unlikely to play against Porto in next week's Champions League last 16 second leg.

"Rodrigo Bentancur has tested positive for COVID-19, the player is in isolation and asymptomatic," a Juventus statement read. "The club is in contact with the relevant health authorities." Juve players Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro tested positive for COVID-19 in January and Cristiano Ronaldo did so in October.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)