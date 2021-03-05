Left Menu

Mixed Martial Arts-DraftKings becomes UFC's first sportsbook

"DraftKings is the best at what they do in the betting and daily fantasy space, and unlike other sports, UFC has no off season." Both UFC daily fantasy and sports betting last year saw substantial growth on DraftKings, the sides said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 03:24 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 03:24 IST
Mixed Martial Arts-DraftKings becomes UFC's first sportsbook

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced on Thursday that DraftKings will become the MMA organization's first official sportsbook and daily fantasy partner in the United States and Canada after signing a five-year deal reportedly valued at $350 million. DraftKings will offer an assortment of betting opportunities for fans including in-game promotions, in-broadcast odds integrations, and prop bets.

"This is a massive deal that will benefit UFC, DraftKings, and most of all the fans," UFC President Dana White said in a statement. "DraftKings is the best at what they do in the betting and daily fantasy space, and unlike other sports, UFC has no off season."

Both UFC daily fantasy and sports betting last year saw substantial growth on DraftKings, the sides said. "Combat sports, and UFC in particular, have scaled significantly across both our sportsbook and daily fantasy verticals, evolving from a niche offering to a high-demand category that we believe will only grow further as we innovate," DraftKings CEO Jason Robins said.

"While DraftKings and UFC have previously collaborated on specific events, we are proud to become official partners and explore even more impactful integrations that prioritize the fan experience."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Honduran government under pressure after delay on COVAX vaccine purchases

An anti-corruption watchdog on Thursday publicly urged Honduras to come clean about a snag in its plans to buy millions more vaccine doses through the COVAX mechanism, increasing pressure on the government over its management of the pandemi...

Biden seeks dismissal of 'sanctuary' funding dispute at Supreme Court

President Joe Bidens administration on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss three pending appeals on former President Donald Trumps effort to withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement funds from states and cities that refu...

Biden meets with U.S. lawmakers on infrastructure push

President Joe Biden met on Thursday for more than an hour with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on the White Houses planned pursuit of a massive jump in spending on projects to restore crumbling U.S. infrastructure. The big hurdle, as it has...

New Zealanders urged to evacuate after earthquakes trigger tsunami warnings

Thousands of New Zealanders on the east coast of the countrys North Island evacuated to higher ground on Friday after a third offshore earthquake in less than eight hours triggered tsunami sirens and warnings. Workers, students and resident...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021