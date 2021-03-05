Left Menu

Soccer-Benfica reach Portuguese Cup final with Estoril win

Benfica booked their place in the Portuguese Cup final with a 2-0 victory (5-1 on aggregate) over Estoril on Thursday. Moussa Marega set up a tense finish 15 minutes from time, but Braga held on to reach their first Cup final since winning the trophy in 2016.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 05-03-2021 03:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 03:43 IST
Soccer-Benfica reach Portuguese Cup final with Estoril win

Benfica booked their place in the Portuguese Cup final with a 2-0 victory (5-1 on aggregate) over Estoril on Thursday. The Primeira Liga side took the lead two minutes from the break through Goncalo Ramos, before substitute Luca Waldschmidt netted in stoppage time at the end of the second-half.

Benfica will face Braga in May's final after Carlos Carvalhal's side beat Porto 3-2 at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday to record a 4-3 aggregate win. Braga raced into a 3-0 lead inside the opening 28 minutes thanks to an Abel Ruiz double and a Lucas Piazon effort.

Porto pulled one back through Otavio on the half hour before Cristian Borja was sent off for Braga 11 minutes from the break. Moussa Marega set up a tense finish 15 minutes from time, but Braga held on to reach their first Cup final since winning the trophy in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Honduran government under pressure after delay on COVAX vaccine purchases

An anti-corruption watchdog on Thursday publicly urged Honduras to come clean about a snag in its plans to buy millions more vaccine doses through the COVAX mechanism, increasing pressure on the government over its management of the pandemi...

Biden seeks dismissal of 'sanctuary' funding dispute at Supreme Court

President Joe Bidens administration on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss three pending appeals on former President Donald Trumps effort to withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement funds from states and cities that refu...

Biden meets with U.S. lawmakers on infrastructure push

President Joe Biden met on Thursday for more than an hour with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on the White Houses planned pursuit of a massive jump in spending on projects to restore crumbling U.S. infrastructure. The big hurdle, as it has...

New Zealanders urged to evacuate after earthquakes trigger tsunami warnings

Thousands of New Zealanders on the east coast of the countrys North Island evacuated to higher ground on Friday after a third offshore earthquake in less than eight hours triggered tsunami sirens and warnings. Workers, students and resident...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021