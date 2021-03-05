Left Menu

Tennis-Paire spits on court, tanks and crashes out of Argentina Open

World number 29 Paire, seeded third in the tournament, lost his temper over a line call when 2-0 down in the second set after a Cerundolo serve down the middle was judged an ace. The bearded 31-year-old argued heatedly with the chair umpire on court over a mark in the clay next to the line but failed to convince the official to overturn the call.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 07:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 07:49 IST
Tennis-Paire spits on court, tanks and crashes out of Argentina Open

Frenchman Benoit Paire crashed out of the Argentina Open after tanking his final service game and being docked a point for spitting on the court in a 4-6 6-3 6-1 defeat to Francisco Cerundolo. World number 29 Paire, seeded third in the tournament, lost his temper over a line call when 2-0 down in the second set after a Cerundolo serve down the middle was judged an ace.

The bearded 31-year-old argued heatedly with the chair umpire on court over a mark in the clay next to the line but failed to convince the official to overturn the call. Paire then spat on the mark and shouted obscenities, earning a warning for a first code of conduct violation.

Later in the set, he was docked a point for a second code of conduct violation after again spitting and arguing with the chair umpire. Serving at 5-1 down in the third set, Paire made two seemingly deliberate wild double-faults to lose the match, tapping his last serve well wide while a ball-kid was still on the court retrieving his previous serve.

After the match, he posted a screenshot of his career winnings of $8.50 million and wrote: "In the end it's worth it to suck." Renowned as a hothead, Paire has had a number of indiscretions through his career, including being kicked out of the 2016 Rio Olympics by the French delegation for spending too much time away from the athletes' village.

After being knocked out of the first round of the Australian Open, Paire launched a tirade at organisers, accusing them of "shameful" treatment of players during quarantine ahead of the Grand Slam. Cerundolo, whose brother Juan Manuel won the Cordoba Open in Argentina last week, advanced to a quarter-final clash against sixth seed Pablo Andujar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China state planner says to make birth policy 'more inclusive'

Chinas state planner said on Friday that it would make the countrys birth policy more inclusive, while trying to reduce the costs of having children, amid mounting concerns over the countrys rapidly ageing population. We will implement the ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Surging bond yields push Asian shares to one-month lows

Asian stocks skidded to one-month lows on Friday as rising U.S. Treasury yields again rattled equity investors while hoisting the dollar to a three-month high, which in turn dragged the Japanese yen. Energy markets were not spared the volat...

China's parliament to delay Hong Kong legislative vote, overhaul electoral system

Elections for Hong Kongs legislature will likely be deferred for a second year to September 2022 as Beijing plans a major overhaul of the citys electoral system, a severe blow to remaining democratic hopes in the global financial hub. The d...

Civil War: Trump attacks Republican strategist Rove, who fires back

Former President Donald Trump intensified his war with the Republican establishment on Thursday by attacking Karl Rove, a longtime Republican strategist who criticized Trumps first speech since leaving office for being long on grievances bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021