Left Menu

Sailing-America's Cup opener confirmed for March 10

The 36th America's Cup will begin with the first two races next Wednesday, organisers confirmed on Friday after the New Zealand government announced Auckland's strict coronavirus lockdown would be lifted on Sunday morning.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 09:38 IST
Sailing-America's Cup opener confirmed for March 10

The 36th America's Cup will begin with the first two races next Wednesday, organisers confirmed on Friday after the New Zealand government announced Auckland's strict coronavirus lockdown would be lifted on Sunday morning. The first four races in the contest for the oldest trophy in international sport were scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Auckland but postponed after the New Zealand government announced the snap lockdown on the city last weekend.

"The highly anticipated Race 1 of the 36th America’s Cup Match will start ... on Wednesday 10th March after the government announced a reduction in alert levels today," race organisers said in a statement. The best-of-13 race series between holders Team New Zealand and Italian challengers Luna Rossa will continue after Wednesday with two races on Friday, March 12 and every day thereafter until a winner is decided.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU, Italy stop AstraZeneca vaccine exports to Australia

A shipment of more than a quarter million AstraZeneca vaccines destined for Australia has been blocked from leaving the European Union, in the first use of an export control system instituted by the bloc to make sure big pharma companies wo...

Advisers of New York governor pushed for changes in nursing home deaths report - papers

New York Governor Andrew Cuomos top advisers had successfully pushed the states health officials to strip a public report of data that showed more nursing-home residents had died of COVID-19 than acknowledged by the administration, the Wall...

PM Modi, Shah greet Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday extended greetings to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday. Happy birthday to the energetic BJP leader and Chief Minister of Madhya Prad...

Athletic beats Levante, will play in consecutive Copa finals

Athletic Bilbao will have a chance to win two Copa del Rey titles in a two-week span next month.The Basque Country club reached this seasons final on Thursday by defeating Levante 2-1 in extra time, setting up an April 17 final against Barc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021