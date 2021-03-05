Left Menu

Richarlison scores winner as Everton beats West Brom 1-0

Calvert-Lewin hesitated and shot straight at Sam Johnstone from 15 yards. Everton extra quality started to tell early in the second half and Sigurdsson made an instant impact after coming off the bench to set up Richarlisons winner. His first touch was a corner that was cleared back to him, and he produced an excellent delivery with his second for Richarlison to get ahead of Kyle Bartley.

PTI | Westbromwich | Updated: 05-03-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 09:40 IST
Richarlison scores winner as Everton beats West Brom 1-0
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

Richarlison kept up Everton's charge toward the Champions League by scoring a second-half header in a 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Thursday.

Brazil forward earned Everton a third straight win by glancing the ball home from the edge of the six-yard box in the 65th minute following an inswinging corner from Gylfi Sigurdsson.

It was his fourth goal in the last four games.

Everton moved into fifth place, four points behind third-place Leicester with a game in hand.

Mbaye Diagne's stoppage-time goal for West Brom was ruled out for offside as Sam Allardyce's next-to-last team remained nine points adrift of safety and slipped closer to relegation.

Everton rode its luck at times against the energetic hosts but managed to keep a clean sheet for the third straight game.

Diagne had two early chances, firstly from a hanging header that was clawed away by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and then from a shot that flew over.

While the final ball of Everton's players was poor, starving Dominic Calvert-Lewin of any real service, they did come to life in the final seven minutes of the first half.

Calvert-Lewin slipped in Richarlison, whose strike deflected narrowly over before the striker let the Baggies off the hook after the ball deflected into his path. Calvert-Lewin hesitated and shot straight at Sam Johnstone from 15 yards.

Everton's extra quality started to tell early in the second half and Sigurdsson made an instant impact after coming off the bench to set up Richarlison's winner. His first touch was a corner that was cleared back to him, and he produced an excellent delivery with his second for Richarlison to get ahead of Kyle Bartley.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Huge quakes hit near New Zealand, tsunami threat passes

A powerful series of undersea quakes struck north-east of New Zealand on Friday, but tsunami waves that forced many people on the countrys North Island to flee to high ground passed without causing substantial damage. Officials had warned t...

EU, Italy stop AstraZeneca vaccine exports to Australia

A shipment of more than a quarter million AstraZeneca vaccines destined for Australia has been blocked from leaving the European Union, in the first use of an export control system instituted by the bloc to make sure big pharma companies wo...

Advisers of New York governor pushed for changes in nursing home deaths report - papers

New York Governor Andrew Cuomos top advisers had successfully pushed the states health officials to strip a public report of data that showed more nursing-home residents had died of COVID-19 than acknowledged by the administration, the Wall...

PM Modi, Shah greet Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday extended greetings to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday. Happy birthday to the energetic BJP leader and Chief Minister of Madhya Prad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021