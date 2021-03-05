Left Menu

Golubic upsets 3rd-seeded Garcia to reach Lyon Open quarters

PTI | Lyon | Updated: 05-03-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 10:24 IST
Golubic upsets 3rd-seeded Garcia to reach Lyon Open quarters
File photo. Image Credit: Instagram(viktorija.golubic)

Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland used a strong serve to stun third-seeded Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-2 and reach the Lyon Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

Golubic, a qualifier ranked 129th, won nearly 80 percent of her first-serve points and did not concede a single breakpoint.

She broke Garcia's serve five times to set up a meeting with unseeded Belgian player Greet Minnen, who beat eighth-seeded Russian Arantxa Rus 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in another upset.

Fourth-seeded Kristina Mladenovic — Garcia's doubles partner when they won the Fed Cup final in a decisive match two years ago — advanced 6-4, 6-2 against Margarita Gasparyan, breaking her Russian opponent's serve four times.

She next faces seventh-seeded Paola Badosa of Spain, who won 6-2, 6-4 against unseeded Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland.

Clara Burel also advanced with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-0 win against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in a match where both struggled on serve, combining for 14 breaks and seven double-faults.

Burel, who had the only two aces of the match, will play second-seeded Fiona Ferro in an all-French match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set for tepid open ahead of Powell speech

Wall Streets main indexes were set for a muted open on Thursday as data showed a staggering recovery in the labor market, while investors were cautious ahead of remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell amid a recent rise in U.S. bon...

Production-linked inventive (PLI) scheme to boost manufacturing in sectors from telecom to auto to pharma, says Prime Minister Modi.

Production-linked inventive PLI scheme to boost manufacturing in sectors from telecom to auto to pharma, says Prime Minister Modi....

Need to work hard to make manufacturing in India globally competitive, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid emphasis on working hard to make manufacturing in India globally competitive and said that the governments thinking is minimum government, maximum governance. Addressing a webinar on the Productio...

VP Venkaiah Naidu offers prayers at Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday morning offered prayers at the Lord Balaji temple in Andhra Pradeshs Tirumala district. Naidu, who was accompanied by his wife Usha and other family members, reached the temple through Vaikuntham Qu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021