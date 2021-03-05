Left Menu

Sailing: America's Cup opener confirmed for March 10 The 36th America's Cup will begin with the first two races next Wednesday, organisers confirmed on Friday after the New Zealand government announced Auckland's strict coronavirus lockdown would be lifted on Sunday morning.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 10:31 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup: Nets' James Harden stars in return to Houston

James Harden recorded his eighth triple-double of the season in his return to Houston, leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 132-114 win and handing the Rockets their 13th straight loss. Harden finished with team highs in points (29) and assists (14) while adding 10 rebounds and three steals. Two nights after becoming the first player to record a 30-point, 10-rebound and 15-assist triple-double without a turnover, Harden committed eight giveaways against Houston. Sailing: America's Cup opener confirmed for March 10

The 36th America's Cup will begin with the first two races next Wednesday, organisers confirmed on Friday after the New Zealand government announced Auckland's strict coronavirus lockdown would be lifted on Sunday morning. The first four races in the contest for the oldest trophy in international sport were scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Auckland but postponed after the New Zealand government announced the snap lockdown on the city last weekend. Report: Tiger Woods told cops he didn’t remember driving

Tiger Woods told responding deputies to his single-vehicle crash last week that he did not know how the accident happened and didn't remember driving, USA Today reported Thursday. USA Today cited a copy of the search warrant affidavit that was used by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to obtain the black box in the SUV Woods was driving. Knicks look to get past ugly loss as Pistons visit

The New York Knicks might get Derrick Rose back for their final game before the All-Star break after all. The Knicks were without the veteran point guard on Tuesday due to the NBA's health and safety protocols as they took a 119-93 road loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Rose was forced to sit out because of an inconclusive COVID-19 test prior to the game. Paire spits on court, tanks and crashes out of Argentina Open

Frenchman Benoit Paire crashed out of the Argentina Open after tanking his final service game and being docked a point for spitting on the court in a 4-6 6-3 6-1 defeat to Francisco Cerundolo. World number 29 Paire, seeded third in the tournament, lost his temper over a line call when 2-0 down in the second set after a Cerundolo serve down the middle was judged an ace. WTA roundup: Jessica Pegula reaches Qatar semis with upset

American Jessica Pegula rolled to a 6-3, 6-1 upset of second-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic on Thursday to reach the semifinals of the Qatar Total Open at Doha. Pegula had 20 winners against just seven unforced errors in the 60-minute victory. Pegula will next face fourth-seeded Petra Kvitova after the Czech knocked off Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. Murray sees silver lining in Rotterdam exit

Andy Murray admits he came up short in the big moments in his 7-5 6-2 second-round defeat by Andrey Rublev in Rotterdam, but the former world number one departs with encouraging signs for his future as he continues his recovery from injuries. Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner who claimed his first tour-level victory since August in the first round against Robin Haase, held his own against Rublev in a tight first set that lasted 62 minutes before the Russian raced away with the second. Few pro athletes suffer heart disease after mild COVID: study by North American sports leagues

There are few cases of inflammatory heart disease among professional athletes who suffer mild cases of COVID-19, according to a study authored by medical experts from Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Basketball Association (NBA) and other major North American sports leagues. Medical personnel from MLB and the NBA, along with the National Football League (NFL), National Hockey League (NHL), Major League Soccer (MLS) and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) pooled data from athletes from May through October 2020, as professional sports in North America slowly returned to action after coronavirus-linked lockdowns. NYCFC's James Sands agrees to five-year extension

New York City FC midfielder James Sands agreed to a five-year contract extension, the club announced Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed for Sands, who has made 39 appearances with NYCFC since becoming the club's first-ever homegrown signing in 2017. Thomas Davis, Greg Olsen to retire as Panthers

The Carolina Panthers will host a joint retirement ceremony next week for two former stalwarts of the team. Tight end Greg Olsen and linebacker Thomas Davis will retire as Panthers on March 11.

