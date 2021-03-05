Left Menu

Top seeds Svitolina and Pliskova upset at Qatar Open

I really tried to just focus on what I could do and not think about anything else. The Belarusian will play Garbine Muguruza, who ousted Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-1.

PTI | Doha | Updated: 05-03-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 10:35 IST
Top seeds Svitolina and Pliskova upset at Qatar Open

The top two seeded players at the Qatar Open were eliminated in the quarterfinals as Victoria Azarenka played through pain to win against Elina Svitolina and Jessica Pegula defeated Karolina Pliskova on Thursday.

Azarenka held off a late comeback from top-seeded Svitolina, her doubles partner this week, to seal a 6-2, 6-4 win on her third match point.

Azarenka managed an apparent lower back problem with stretches and help from a physiotherapist.

''In the warm-up, I just felt a very sharp pain and I was very worried,'' she said. ''I tried my best. I really tried to just focus on what I could do and not think about anything else.'' The Belarusian will play Garbine Muguruza, who ousted Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-1. Muguruza last reached the Doha final in 2018, losing to Petra Kvitova. Sakkari landed only 57% of first serves to 82% for Muguruza, and was broken five times.

Pegula continued her blistering start to 2021 by beating second-seeded Pliskova 6-3, 6-1, breaking the big-hitting Czech player's serve five times.

That took Pegula to a 12-3 record this year, including qualifying matches, in a run which has already lifted the U.S. player into the top 50 for the first time after reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals.

Her reward for beating Pliskova is a semifinal against fourth-seeded Kvitova, who ousted Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in a match with 16 breaks of serve.

''It was a kind of a rollercoaster,'' Kvitova said.AP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set for tepid open ahead of Powell speech

Wall Streets main indexes were set for a muted open on Thursday as data showed a staggering recovery in the labor market, while investors were cautious ahead of remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell amid a recent rise in U.S. bon...

Production-linked inventive (PLI) scheme to boost manufacturing in sectors from telecom to auto to pharma, says Prime Minister Modi.

Production-linked inventive PLI scheme to boost manufacturing in sectors from telecom to auto to pharma, says Prime Minister Modi....

Need to work hard to make manufacturing in India globally competitive, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid emphasis on working hard to make manufacturing in India globally competitive and said that the governments thinking is minimum government, maximum governance. Addressing a webinar on the Productio...

VP Venkaiah Naidu offers prayers at Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday morning offered prayers at the Lord Balaji temple in Andhra Pradeshs Tirumala district. Naidu, who was accompanied by his wife Usha and other family members, reached the temple through Vaikuntham Qu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021