Bishan Singh Bedi shifted to private room from ICU; recovering well

Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi, who underwent a surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain a few days ago, has been shifted to a private room from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is doing well, a source close to the legendary spinner said. The 74-year-old is admitted at a city hospital.

''He (Bedi) has been shifted to a private room yesterday, He is fine now. They (doctors) will monitor him for a few more days,'' the source told PTI.

Bedi had undergone bypass surgery at the hospital last month after he complained of heart problems. He underwent the procedure to remove the blood clot just after the bypass surgery.

Bedi, one of the most successful left-arm spinners from India, represented the country in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs between 1967 and 1979, scalping 266 and seven wickets respectively.

In December last year, Bedi had protested against the Delhi and District Cricket Association's (DDCA) decision to name the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium after its late ex-president and former union minister Arun Jaitley.

He had threatened to take legal action against the DDCA if his name was not removed from a spectators' stand at the stadium.

