Left Menu

Soccer-Man City's Foden must stay calm to reach next level, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed Phil Foden's rapid rise but said the England midfielder needed to show more composure and play at different tempos to further improve his game.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-03-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 11:11 IST
Soccer-Man City's Foden must stay calm to reach next level, says Guardiola
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed Phil Foden's rapid rise but said the England midfielder needed to show more composure and play at different tempos to further improve his game. The 20-year-old, considered one of England's brightest prospects, has been a standout player for City this season with 11 goals and six assists in all competitions.

"He is a top, top player but still he is playing football in one rhythm and he has to combine different rhythms to be an exceptional player," Guardiola told BT Sport. "He makes all the actions in one explosion. When you play in the middle you have to be calmer. Maybe it's because he's 20, he has incredible energy to do everything.

"It doesn't mean he's going to change now. That comes with time and seasons... Every player at 28 is better than at 20 but he has the desire, he loves the club and I am pretty sure he will. If there's one player that can do it he is the one." Foden made his City debut four years ago as a substitute in a Champions League game against Feyenoord but limited playing time in the last couple of seasons meant he has linked with loan moves away.

Guardiola said Foden had shown enough quality to remain at City. "It doesn't matter if you are 25 or 20 if you have the skills and the talent you can play," Guardiola said. "I think he was patient enough to have his moment and he has to continue to be patient."

The city is top of the table with 65 points from 27 games, 14 points clear of second-placed Manchester United, who they host on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set for tepid open ahead of Powell speech

Wall Streets main indexes were set for a muted open on Thursday as data showed a staggering recovery in the labor market, while investors were cautious ahead of remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell amid a recent rise in U.S. bon...

Production-linked inventive (PLI) scheme to boost manufacturing in sectors from telecom to auto to pharma, says Prime Minister Modi.

Production-linked inventive PLI scheme to boost manufacturing in sectors from telecom to auto to pharma, says Prime Minister Modi....

Need to work hard to make manufacturing in India globally competitive, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid emphasis on working hard to make manufacturing in India globally competitive and said that the governments thinking is minimum government, maximum governance. Addressing a webinar on the Productio...

VP Venkaiah Naidu offers prayers at Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday morning offered prayers at the Lord Balaji temple in Andhra Pradeshs Tirumala district. Naidu, who was accompanied by his wife Usha and other family members, reached the temple through Vaikuntham Qu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021