Ferguson eyeing Test cricket return with T20I series against Bangladesh

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson is eyeing Test cricket return with the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 05-03-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 11:21 IST
New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson. Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson is eyeing Test cricket return with the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. New Zealand head coach Gary Stead is hopeful that Ferguson will be available for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

Ferguson has been out of action since December last year, when he was diagnosed with a stress fracture following the T20I series against West Indies. During the series against Windies, Ferguson had claimed his career-best figures of 5 for 21. "I've always talked very highly of Test cricket and want to play it. Certainly, my closest focus is to get back on the park and play, it's been enjoyable watching the Test boys and stoked they made the final which is going to be super exciting," ESPNcricinfo quoted Ferguson as saying.

"Think the best thing for me and the team is to get back playing a decent amount of cricket, get that loading behind me, then I certainly want to be in the mix for selection for the UK trip but that's a couple of months down the line so we'll cross that bridge later on," he added. Before returning to the field against Bangladesh, the speedster believes he has some boxes to tick.

"That's the aim, it's a bit of a process so can't make the call right now. Certainly, there's some boxes to tick, but definitely, the way things have been tracking it's been going really well that's certainly the goal," Ferguson said. Despite the amount of T20 on the calendar this season, which now includes a stint in the T20 Blast with Yorkshire, and concludes with the World Cup in India during October, Ferguson is not making it is sole focus although acknowledges Test cricket presents different challenges.

"Certainly to play in the Test Championship would be very special as well...but at the same time have to focus on what's coming up and make sure I'm ready to go," he said. "The Test demands are much higher than T20 in terms of loading, so from that point of view it takes some time to build up. Give your body a chance to adjust to playing a lot of cricket then you can make a decision," he said. New Zealand is currently involved in a five-match T20I series against Australia which ends on March 7. After that, the Black Caps will first play three ODIs against Bangladesh from March 20 to 26 and then three T20Is from March 28 to April 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

