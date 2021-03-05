Left Menu

NFL-Brady rookie card sells for record $1.32 million

Given Brady's uncontested status as GOAT (greatest of all time) in football, this card is an important piece of sports history and of any collection." In February, Patrick Mahomes' autographed card from his rookie season sold for $861,000 at an online auction.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady added another record to his long resume when a card from his rookie season fetched $1.32 million at an online auction, the highest price paid for an NFL card, the auction house said. The autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket, one of only 100 such cards in the world, was purchased by James Park, a long-time Brady fan.

"I lived in Boston for 10 years and so am a huge fan of Brady. The last Super Bowl win was just a mind-blowing accomplishment," Park said in a statement on auction house PWCC Marketplace's Instagram account. "I've also had a love of collecting cards since I was a kid. Given Brady's uncontested status as GOAT (greatest of all time) in football, this card is an important piece of sports history and of any collection."

In February, Patrick Mahomes' autographed card from his rookie season sold for $861,000 at an online auction. Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time, won six Super Bowls in 20 seasons with New England Patriots. He joined the Bucs last year and guided them to their first Super Bowl title since 2003 this month.

