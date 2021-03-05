Left Menu

Day 2: Rohit defends but India struggle at 80 for 4 at lunch

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-03-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 11:45 IST
Day 2: Rohit defends but India struggle at 80 for 4 at lunch

Rohit Sharma traded his natural attacking instincts for a cautious approach even as India lost three important wickets, including that of skipper Virat Kohli, to reach 80 for 4 at lunch on the second day of the fourth and final Test against England here on Friday.

The seasoned Rohit showed tremendous patience remaining unbeaten on 32 off 106 balls balls but Pujara (17 off 66 balls) and Kohli's (0 off 8 balls) dismissals brought England back in the game during the second half of the first session.

Ajinkya Rahane (27 off 45 balls) hit a flurry of boundaries to get the scoreboard moving but James Anderson had him caught at second slip with a beautiful swinging delivery at the stroke of lunch in a session where hosts scored 56 runs.

The approach taken by Rohit and Pujara during their 40-run stand of 24 overs wasn't a bad one.

They saw off Anderson's (11.5-8-7-2) morning spell with Ben Stokes (12-5-20-1) bending his back at the other end.

The flashy shots were cut out and with all the time at their disposal, they were ready to grind the bowlers out and dispatch those occasional bad balls to the boundary.

Stokes' one such full toss or a tossed up one from Jack Leach (11-1-36-1) was given some rough treatment by Rohit, who otherwise produced a dead defensive bat on multiple occasions.

It was only towards the fag end of the session that he played an aerial shot, slog-sweeping Dom Bess between deep mid-wicket and deep square leg for a boundary.

Pujara also did the hard work but would now be frustrated with Leach making him his bunny.

He prodded forward hiding his bat behind the pads to a straighter one from Leach and Nitin Menon made a good decision factoring in the deliberate padding to a ball that was hitting off-middle.

The sparse Motera crowd, anticipating a 'Friday matinee show' from the megastar Indian captain was left high and dry when Stokes produced an effort ball with extra bounce outside the off-stump corridor which Kohli edged to Ben Foakes behind the stumps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's updated 'Exam Warriors' to hit stands soon

The new and updated edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modis Exam Warrior, including mantras for parents, awareness on crucial topics like mental health, role of technology and time management, will hit the stands this month, announced Peng...

US job growth likely rose in February in rebound from slump

Americas employers likely stepped up their hiring in February as confirmed viral cases declined, consumers spent big chunks of their government aid checks and the economy appeared to be sustaining a tentative recovery.Economists have foreca...

Ascendas India Trust to acquire industrial project in Chennai

Ascendas India Trust a-iTrust has agreed to acquire an under-construction industrial project from Casa Grande group in Chennai.Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte Ltd, the trustee-manager of a-iTrust said it has entered into a forward purcha...

TMC MLA opts out of Bengal assembly polls

Amid exodus of a number of public representatives and workers, another Trinamool Congress MLA Samir Chakraborty said on Friday that he would not like to contest the West Bengal assembly elections.The TMC leadership said that they will talk ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021