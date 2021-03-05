Left Menu

Rugby-Wales skipper Jones to decide future after Six Nations, says Ospreys coach

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones will decide his future after the Six Nations, his PRO14 team Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said. The 35-year-old lock's current deal with Ospreys and the Welsh Rugby Union is due to end in June this year. World record cap holder Jones has played 146 times for Wales and nine tests for the British and Irish Lions.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 11:54 IST
Rugby-Wales skipper Jones to decide future after Six Nations, says Ospreys coach

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones will decide his future after the Six Nations, his PRO14 team Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said. The 35-year-old lock's current deal with Ospreys and the Welsh Rugby Union is due to end in June this year.

World record cap holder Jones has played 146 times for Wales and nine tests for the British and Irish Lions. "It's something we're delighted to entertain with Al, he wants to get the Six Nations out of the way," said Booth.

"I'm sure those conversations are being had centrally with Wales, and we're inputting into that but we'll see where those conversations go after the Six Nations." Wales, table toppers of the Six Nations with 14 points from three games, are scheduled to face France in Paris in their final game on March 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's updated 'Exam Warriors' to hit stands soon

The new and updated edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modis Exam Warrior, including mantras for parents, awareness on crucial topics like mental health, role of technology and time management, will hit the stands this month, announced Peng...

US job growth likely rose in February in rebound from slump

Americas employers likely stepped up their hiring in February as confirmed viral cases declined, consumers spent big chunks of their government aid checks and the economy appeared to be sustaining a tentative recovery.Economists have foreca...

Ascendas India Trust to acquire industrial project in Chennai

Ascendas India Trust a-iTrust has agreed to acquire an under-construction industrial project from Casa Grande group in Chennai.Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte Ltd, the trustee-manager of a-iTrust said it has entered into a forward purcha...

TMC MLA opts out of Bengal assembly polls

Amid exodus of a number of public representatives and workers, another Trinamool Congress MLA Samir Chakraborty said on Friday that he would not like to contest the West Bengal assembly elections.The TMC leadership said that they will talk ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021