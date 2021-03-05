Left Menu

New Book on 71 Test epics: When Durrani asked Wadekar for a drink and promised to get Sobers out

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 12:30 IST
New Book on 71 Test epics: When Durrani asked Wadekar for a drink and promised to get Sobers out

The year 1971 will forever be special for Indian cricket lovers as Sunil Gavaskar's emergence into the international arena coincided with two famous Test series victories in the West Indies and England in a space of a few months.

The twin wins were historic firsts in Indian cricket and on the 50th anniversary of the events, a new book '1971: The Beginning of India's Cricketing Greatness' co-authored by cricket historian Boria Majumdar and senior journalist Gautam Bhattacharya, published by Harper Collins, captures the journey of the class of 71 under late Wadekar.

Gundappa Viswanath, the 21-year-old rising sensation in 1971, recollected a lovely anecdote in the book related to Salim Durani, who played a massive role in getting Clive Llyod and Sir Gary Sobers out in quick succession at the Port of Spain to pave the way for the victory. Viswanath in his inimitable style narrates the events at the team hotel on the third evening when West Indies were 150 for one in their second innings.

''We were having a drink in Ajit's room at the end of the third day's play when Salim Durani walked in,'' recalled Viswanath in the book. ''He straightaway asked Ajit if he could have a drink; he loved his drink or two in the evenings and it was standard practice in the West Indies for all of us to assemble in Ajit's room and unwind.'' ''Just then he said, 'I will get you Lloyd and Sobers tomorrow in two overs' All of us were surprised and looked at him as he continued, 'Just give me the ball when Lloyd is on strike and even if someone else picks up the non-striker at that point, don't bother continuing with him and throw me the ball against Sobers,'' remembered Vishwanath, fondly called Vishy.

Durrani got Llyod caught by Wadekar for 15 and then bowled Sobers through the gate for a duck as West Indies were all out for 261, leaving India with a target of 125.

It was also Sunil Gavaskar's debut Test in which he scored 65 and 67 not out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's updated 'Exam Warriors' to hit stands soon

The new and updated edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modis Exam Warrior, including mantras for parents, awareness on crucial topics like mental health, role of technology and time management, will hit the stands this month, announced Peng...

US job growth likely rose in February in rebound from slump

Americas employers likely stepped up their hiring in February as confirmed viral cases declined, consumers spent big chunks of their government aid checks and the economy appeared to be sustaining a tentative recovery.Economists have foreca...

Ascendas India Trust to acquire industrial project in Chennai

Ascendas India Trust a-iTrust has agreed to acquire an under-construction industrial project from Casa Grande group in Chennai.Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte Ltd, the trustee-manager of a-iTrust said it has entered into a forward purcha...

TMC MLA opts out of Bengal assembly polls

Amid exodus of a number of public representatives and workers, another Trinamool Congress MLA Samir Chakraborty said on Friday that he would not like to contest the West Bengal assembly elections.The TMC leadership said that they will talk ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021