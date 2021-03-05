Left Menu

IPL: Delhi Capitals announce JSW Group as principal sponsor for upcoming season

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals on Friday announced JSW Group as the team's principal sponsor for the years 2021-2023.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 12:49 IST
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer (Photo/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals on Friday announced JSW Group as the team's principal sponsor for the years 2021-2023. Through this association, the JSW insignia will be sported on the front of the team's jersey and complemented by in-stadia branding of the diverse JSW product portfolio during the tournament.

Speaking on the association, Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Chairman and Co-Owner, Delhi Capitals said, "I am delighted that we continue to deepen our association with the JSW Group. We share the same ethos and philosophy, and that makes our franchise one of the most formidable brands in the IPL. I am confident that this association will be a fruitful one for our team." "IPL continues to attract the world's best talent from the sport, making it a globally respected and aspirational brand, attracting a number of national brands with a global recall value," said Parth Jindal, Co-Owner, Delhi Capitals.

With a minimum committed association for three years, the JSW Group also continues to raise its brand value by empowering and partnering with sports properties in India. The JSW Group first came on board as the team's principal sponsor in 2020.

"Cricket and cricketers are a part of India's DNA. And as principal sponsors of the Delhi Capitals, we are able to add this talented cricketing squad to our JSW family. A community that includes an employee base of over 67,000 employees and a network of over 10 lakh dealers and retailers," said Jindal Speaking on the development, Vinod Bisht, Director and Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals, said, "We are a young team that has grown remarkably over the last few seasons. I am confident that this association will be a successful one that will help both brands, Delhi Capitals and JSW, to grow tremendously."

Delhi Capitals had finished runners-up in the last edition of IPL played behind closed-doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

