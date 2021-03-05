Left Menu

Cricket-Give Smith the captaincy if he wants it: Khawaja

Former Australia batsman Usman Khawaja has called for Steve Smith to take back the captaincy of the test side once Tim Paine's tenure is over.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 05-03-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 12:52 IST
Cricket-Give Smith the captaincy if he wants it: Khawaja

Former Australia batsman Usman Khawaja has called for Steve Smith to take back the captaincy of the test side once Tim Paine's tenure is over. Smith, who led the team for nearly three years, was stripped of the captaincy and banned from leadership roles for two years in the wake of the Newlands ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

Smith's leadership ban expired last March but the master batsman has since been overlooked for roles in the test and white-ball teams. "If Steve Smith wants to captain Australia, I think he should captain Australia," Queensland captain Khawaja told reporters in Brisbane on Friday.

"He’s our number one batsman, he’s done it before, he’s paid for his mistakes, there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be in line for the captaincy if wants to do it." Paine succeeded Smith as captain and led Australia to their Ashes triumph in England in 2019.

But Paine's leadership was criticised during the test series against India and Australia's 2-1 loss on home soil against the injury-ravaged tourists sparked calls for the 36-year-old to relinquish the captaincy and focus on his wicketkeeping. Fast bowler Pat Cummins is vice-captain of the test team and Marnus Labuschagne is regarded by some pundits as a candidate for the captaincy despite playing only 18 tests.

Australia's selectors have steered clear of even mentioning Smith's name in conversations about leadership roles. Smith, who recently won a third Allan Border Medal as the country's top male cricketer, told reporters last month the captaincy was "not on (his) radar" and the decision was out of his hands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vijaybhoomi University Opens Admission for the Academic Year Starting July 2021

University has announced Multiple Scholarships across all undergraduate and postgraduate programs Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Vijaybhoomi University VU, Indias first liberal professional university has announced that it is acceptin...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's updated 'Exam Warriors' to hit stands soon

The new and updated edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modis Exam Warrior, including mantras for parents, awareness on crucial topics like mental health, role of technology and time management, will hit the stands this month, announced Peng...

US job growth likely rose in February in rebound from slump

Americas employers likely stepped up their hiring in February as confirmed viral cases declined, consumers spent big chunks of their government aid checks and the economy appeared to be sustaining a tentative recovery.Economists have foreca...

Ascendas India Trust to acquire industrial project in Chennai

Ascendas India Trust a-iTrust has agreed to acquire an under-construction industrial project from Casa Grande group in Chennai.Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte Ltd, the trustee-manager of a-iTrust said it has entered into a forward purcha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021