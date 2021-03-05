Soccer-Top-four a possibility for West Ham, says Moyes

Left Menu

West Ham United has exceeded expectations this season but manager David Moyes says there is more to come from his side as they target a top-four finish in the Premier League.

West Ham United has exceeded expectations this season but manager David Moyes says there is more to come from his side as they target a top-four finish in the Premier League. West Ham finished 16th last season but have made huge improvements this campaign and are sixth on 45 points from 26 matches, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand.

The London club, who next host 11th-placed Leeds United on Monday, last finished in the top four in 1985-86. "A top-10 position would be excellent for West Ham considering where we were - but we're much higher up now, so I'm looking up," Moyes told the BBC. "I don't see why we can't be around those (top four) positions."

"We wanted to get away from the West Ham where you weren't sure which team was going to turn up - were you going to get a disappointing result against a team you shouldn't, or win when you probably weren't expecting to?" "The players have changed my mind because now I'm looking up to see how high I can get - I have to praise the players for that," he said.

Moyes said recent results had changed the mood at the London Stadium. "This time last year we were talking about do you think you can avoid relegation? People are asking different questions now - do you think you can finish the top four or qualify for Europe? It shows how far we've come," he said.

