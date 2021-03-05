Cricket-Stokes leads England's fightback, India 153-6 at tea

Ben Stokes denied Rohit Sharma his half-century as England claimed two wickets in the second session to restrict India to 153-6 at tea on day two of the match in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Rishabh Pant was batting on 36 at the break, with Washington Sundar on one and the hosts still 52 behind England's first innings total of 205. Resuming on 24-1, India found runs were not easy to come by with James Anderson bowling a tight line and Stokes being relentlessly hostile.

It was left-arm spinner Jack Leach, who earned the breakthrough though trapping the obdurate Cheteshwar Pujara lbw for 17. Stokes bent his back to generate awkward bounce and one such delivery fetched him the prize wicket of Virat Kohli.

The India captain could merely nick the rising delivery behind to be dismissed for an eight-ball duck. Rohit was smacked on his helmet by another such delivery from Stokes, who took a sharp catch in the slip to send back Ajinkya Rahane for 27 at the stroke of lunch.

The all-rounder returned after the break to dismiss Rohit lbw for 49, while leach sent back Ravichandran Ashwin for his second wicket in the match. India are 2-1 up in the four-test series and need a draw to make the June final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand.

