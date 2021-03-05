Left Menu

We must stick to our professional duties: Rijiju to Boe

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that everybody should stick to their professional duties in the best interest of Indian sports. His comments came after badminton coach Mathias Boe urged the minister to intervene in actor Taapsee Pannu's matter as the Income Tax (IT) department conducted raids at her premises.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 15:31 IST
We must stick to our professional duties: Rijiju to Boe
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that everybody should stick to their professional duties in the best interest of Indian sports. His comments came after badminton coach Mathias Boe urged the minister to intervene in actor Taapsee Pannu's matter as the Income Tax (IT) department conducted raids at her premises. "Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports," Rijiju replied on Boe's tweet on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Boe on Thursday wrote, "Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing India for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile, I-T department is raiding Taapsee's houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. @KirenRijiju please do something." In January, the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) approved the request of India's badminton players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy -- ranked World No. 10 in men's doubles -- to rope in Boe of Denmark to train them in the run-up to the Olympics.

The raids, which started on Wednesday, continued on Thursday as well with the IT department carrying out searches at the commerce centre of KWAN Talent Management Agency in Mumbai. On Wednesday, Income Tax officials conducted raids at the properties of Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee and film producer Vikas Bahl while carrying out searches at their offices and residences. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FTSE Russell to drop Xiaomi, Luokung from indexes on U.S. order; scraps AMEC inclusion

Global index publisher FTSE Russell will drop Xiaomi and another high-tech firm from global and Chinese indexes, it said on Friday, and scrap inclusion of a semiconductor firm, in line with a U.S. executive order by former President Donald ...

MP CM celebrates his birthday by planting a sapling

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated his 62nd birthday on Friday by planting a sapling at his residence here, and made an appeal to people to plant trees for saving the planet.Planting a tree is a campaign to save ...

Anil Kapoor digs out priceless throwback picture to wish 'best daughter' Rhea on birthday

Taking a walk down the memory lane, Bollywood veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Friday marked his daughter Rhea Kapoors 34th birthday by digging out a priceless throwback picture and a heartwarming note. The Mr. India star took to Instagram to s...

Australian broadcaster suspends China's CGTN citing human rights complaint

Australian broadcaster SBS said on Friday it would suspend its broadcasts of news bulletins from Chinese state television news services CGTN and CCTV after receiving a human rights complaint. An SBS spokesman told Reuters that programmes fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021