Left Menu

India is getting closer to the top teams in world, says women's hockey coach Marijne

The Indian women's hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marjine feels the side is getting closer to operating at the same level as the top teams in the world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 16:30 IST
India is getting closer to the top teams in world, says women's hockey coach Marijne
Indian women's hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marjine (Image: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian women's hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marjine feels the side is getting closer to operating at the same level as the top teams in the world. The World No. 9 Indian team battled well against the World No. 3 Germany team, but went down 0-5, 0-1, 0-2 and 1-2 in the four matches of the tour, which was held from February 27 to March 4 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Marijne and his team will now head to SAI Centre, Bengaluru for a month-long National Coaching camp.

The Indian women's hockey team returned to action against Argentina earlier this year, where they were praised for their resilience on the tour. Marijne was happy with how his side competed against Germany as well. "We have played against two different styles of teams and who are among the top three teams in the world. The tours helped us to understand their tactics and also to see what the benchmark needs to be to beat these teams," said Marijne in a Hockey India release.

"Although the results were not in our favour, we are getting closer to them. Germany is a very well-organised team with a very good structure and it's not easy to create chances against them. We were able to create enough possibilities to score in every match, but we didn't finish well. This is something we need to work on in the next following months. We did test them in parts and have some homework to do," he added. Despite going down 0-5 in the first match of the tour, Rani and her side picked themselves up in the next three games. There were occasions where Germany struggled to break the Indian defence down, which impressed Marijne.

"We played that match (first match of the tour) pretty well, but every opportunity was converted into a goal by Germany. That match was a benchmark for the next following matches. I think we did well on the tour, but you have to keep looking at the bigger picture and not only focus on the results of this tour," said the coach. Marijne has asked his team not to be disheartened by the results in Germany as he feels fortunes can change during the Tokyo Olympics later this year.

"We couldn't win a medal here in Germany, but we can in Tokyo and that's why I keep looking at the performances. We were able to keep the ball longer, we intercepted some good balls but the things we need to improve in finishing and defending in the circle," said Marijne "Against teams like these, you need to create your chances and if you don't, they will do for sure and that's what happened on this tour. I am happy we were able to create some chances and now we need to work on finishing our opportunities," he signed off. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympic-bound Chopra shatters own javelin throw national record at IGP

Olympic-bound star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra smashed his own national record with a throw of 88.07m, which is also the bet of the year so far, in a sensational return to action during the third Indian Grand Prix meet here on Friday.Comp...

Credit Suisse winds down $10 billion Greensill-linked funds

Credit Suisse said on Friday it is winding down its 10 billion supply chain finance funds, which were mostly invested in notes backed by speciality finance firm Greensill. London-based Greensill group is preparing to file for insolvency and...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Bondfires smoulder, shares struggle ahead of U.S. jobs data

It was a frantic Friday for traders as another push higher in bond-market borrowing costs and the dollar sank stocks, while oil prices jumped after OPEC and its allies opted against increasing supply for the time being.Nervy European shares...

40 scholars from 6 countries awarded India Science and Research Fellowship

Forty scholars from six countries have been awarded a fellowship to research science and technology in Indian institutes and universities, according to an official statement on Friday.These scholars have been selected for India Science and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021