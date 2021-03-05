The following are the top/expected stories at 1725 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Post-day press conference copies from Ahmedabad.

*Updated report of Boxam International tournament in Castellon, Spain. *Report of Swiss Open badminton tournament in Basel.

Advertisement

*Report of first leg ISL semifinal between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC in Margao.

*Report of I-League match between Real Kashmir FC and Churchill Brothers FC in Kolkata.

*Report of I-League match between Mohammedan SC and Tiddim Road Athletic Union in Kalyani. *Report of I-League match between RoundGlass Punjab FC and Gokulam Kerala FC in Kolkata STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-GAVASKAR-DEBUT-ANNIVERSARY Humbling if fans put me in same bracket as Mr Bachchan and Kishore Kumar: Gavaskar on another '50' By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Amitabh Bachchan was captivating the audience with 'Zanjeer' and 'Deewar' while Kishore Kumar was belting out iconic chartbusters during those heady days of '70s.

SPO-CRI-LD IND 'Pant'astic: Rishabh Pant smashes hundred as India seize control from England Ahmedabad, Mar 5 (PTI) Rishabh Pant changed his game-plan and in turn India's fortunes with a magnificent century, helping the side snatch control from England's grip to finish the second day at a robust 294 for 7 in the final Test here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-LD HARMANPREET Shikha's omission a tough call but she is not dropped: Harmanpreet Lucknow, Mar 5 (PTI) Indian women's ODI team vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Friday said it was a ''tough call'' to leave veteran pacer Shikha Pandey out of the upcoming limited-overs series against South Africa and insisted that she has not been dropped for good.

SPO-CRI-SHAFALI-EDULJI Surprised that Shafali is not in ODI squad, she is among the best we have got: Edulji New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Former captain Diana Edulji is surprised that teenage sensation Shafali Verma has not made the Indian women's ODI squad for the upcoming series against South Africa after proving herself in the shortest format, including a crucial role in the team's run to the T20 World Cup final last year.

SPO-RIJIJU Rijiju bats for hosting Olympics in India New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday pitched for hosting the Summer Olympics in the future, saying the Olympic movement is not complete till India hosts an edition of the quadrennial sporting extravaganza.

SPO-MINISTER-BOE Stick to professional duties: Rijiju advises badminton coach Mathias Boe for remarks on IT raid New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday reacted sharply to foreign badminton coach Mathias Boe's comments on the Income Tax raid at properties of his actor partner Taapsee Pannu, saying the Dane must stick to his professional duties instead of commenting on matters which are not his domain. SPO-CRI-BOOK-1971 New Book on 71 Test epics: When Durrani asked Wadekar for a drink and promised to get Sobers out New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The year 1971 will forever be special for Indian cricket lovers as Sunil Gavaskar's emergence into the international arena coincided with two famous Test series victories in the West Indies and England in a space of a few months.

SPO-CRI-BEDI-HEALTH Bishan Singh Bedi shifted to private room from ICU; recovering well New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi, who underwent a surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain a few days ago, has been shifted to a private room from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is doing well, a source close to the legendary spinner said.

SPO-BOX-IND Boxam International Boxing: Satish, Ashish enter semis New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Olympic-bound Indian boxers Satish Kumar (+91kg) and Ashish Kumar (75kg) entered the semifinals of the 35th Boxam International Tournament in Castellon, Spain with impressive victories.

SPO-CRI-SOUTHEE-REPRIMAND Southee reprimanded for showing dissent at umpire's decision Dubai, Mar 5 (PTI) New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee has been reprimanded for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during the third T20 International against Australia in Wellington.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-ADITI Aditi starts with even par 72, lies 41st on LPGA Ocala (US), Mar 5 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded an even par 72 in the opening round to lie tied 41st at the LPGA Drive On Championship presented by Volvik at Golden Ocala here.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri starts with a modest 72, lies T-43 at Palmer Invitational Orlando (US), Mar 5 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri carded a modest even par 72 in the first round to lie tied 43rd in the Arnold Palmer Invitational here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)