Left Menu

Pant will be an all-time great: Ganguly

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday predicted that Rishabh Pant will be an all-time great across formats in years to come after the young wicket-keeper batsman smashed a potentially match-winning hundred in the fourth and final Test against England.Pant struck 101 off 118 balls for his third Test hundred, helping India take a sizeable first innings lead after the hosts looked in trouble at 146 for six in response to Englands 205.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-03-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 17:49 IST
Pant will be an all-time great: Ganguly

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday predicted that Rishabh Pant will be an all-time great across formats in years to come after the young wicket-keeper batsman smashed a potentially match-winning hundred in the fourth and final Test against England.

Pant struck 101 off 118 balls for his third Test hundred, helping India take a sizeable first innings lead after the hosts looked in trouble at 146 for six in response to England's 205. ''How good is he? Unbelievable..what a knock under pressure...not the first time and won't be the last time..will be an all time great in all formats in the years to come.keep batting in this aggressive manner. thats why will be match winner and special,'' wrote Ganguly on Twitter.

Pant, who not so long ago lost his place in the playing eleven in all three formats, has made a stellar comeback which began with the Test series in Australia where his knocks formed the cornerstone of India's historic triumph.

He is also back in India's white-ball squad on the back of strong performances Down Under and in the ongoing series against England.

On Friday, he came in when India's batsmen had been choked for runs on a difficult track.

The 23-year-old displayed tremendous game sense to first bide his time before taking a worn out attack to the cleaners.

He completed his hundred with an audacious six off Dom Bess, reminiscent of the fearless approach that was once the hallmark of Virender Sehwag's batting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-IFAB makes further changes to handball rules

Footballs rulemaker IFAB has changed the laws of the game so that accidental handballs leading to a team mate scoring will no longer be penalised.It was previously the case that a handball would be given if the ball touched a players or a t...

NIA court sentences ISIS terrorist to 7 yrs of rigorous imprisonment

A special NIA court here on Friday sentenced an ISIS terrorist to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for conspiring to establish the proscribed organisations base in India by radicalising and recruiting youths through social media platfor...

DP World, CMA CGM jointly receive maiden block train

Global logistics firms DP World and CMA CGM on Friday said they have jointly received their maiden block train from Mundra, Gujarat, to DP Worlds private freight terminal PFT in Panipat, Haryana.This service is the first block train by a sh...

Gujarat: 313 lion deaths in 2 years, minister tells Assembly

A total of 313 lions, including 152 cubs, have died in 2019 and 2020 in Gujarat, with 23 of the fatalities being from unnatural causes, State Forest Minister Ganpat Vasava said in the Assembly on Friday.Replying to a query by Congress MLA V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021