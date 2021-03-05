Natl cadet and Sub Jr Tt: Top seed Preyesh Raj crusies into semis
Top-seed Preyesh Raj sailed into the semi-finals of the 82nd Cadet and Sub-Junior National Table Tennis Championships here on Friday.
Preyesh notched up a 4-0 win over eighth-seed Rohith Shankar of Karnataka while second-seeded Ankur Bhattacharjee blanked out seventh seed Kushal Patel in the sub-junior event.
Seventh-seed Kushal Chopda of Maharashtra got under Shankhadip Das' skin, managing to take a game off him. But the fifth-seed from Bengal, who won 4-1, could not be denied his semi-final entry.
P.B. Abhinandh, who won 4-0, faced a momentary resistance from Gaurav Panchangam of Maharashtra but the Tamil Nadu paddler won the last game on extended points.
All except fourth-seeded Ayan Ghosh survived to go past the round of 16 in the sub-junior boys' category.
In the cadet events, Nikkhil Menon from Tamil Nadu was the lone player to drop a game, while in the other quarterfinals, all the winners had it easy against their rivals.
