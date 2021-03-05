Left Menu

Ind vs Eng, 4th Test: You have to premeditate reverse-flicks, says Pant

Rishabh Pant single-handedly put India in command on the second day of the fourth Test against England with his third century in Test cricket. Having started cautiously, Pant took the English bowlers to the cleaners in the final session to take the game away from the visitors at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 05-03-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 19:21 IST
Rishabh Pant (Photo/ BCCI twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Rishabh Pant single-handedly put India in command on the second day of the fourth Test against England with his third century in Test cricket. Having started cautiously, Pant took the English bowlers to the cleaners in the final session to take the game away from the visitors at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Speaking at the end of the day's action, Pant told the host broadcasters that his initial plan was to observe how the wicket was playing and build a partnership with opener Rohit Sharma.

"The plan was just to build a partnership when I joined Rohit, that was the only thing on my mind. I was thinking I would assess the pitch and then play my shots. If the bowlers are bowling well respect it and take the singles, and that was on my mind," he said. Commenting on his style of play, Pant said: "I like to play the situation and I just see the ball and react -- that's the USP (unique selling point) of my game. The team plan was to get to 206, past the England total, and then get as many runs as possible after that."

His reverse sweep off James Anderson summed up his knock on Friday and throwing light on it, Pant said: "You have to premeditate reverse-flicks, but if luck is going your way you can take the odd chance. I get the license most of the time, but I have to assess the situation and take the game head on. I like to make the team win and if the crowd is entertained by that, I'm happy." At stumps, India's score read 294/7 with Washington Sundar (60) and Axar Patel (11) at the crease -- leading the visitors by 89 runs in the first innings. India scored 141 runs in 32 overs in the final session of the second day. (ANI)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

