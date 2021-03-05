Left Menu

Crowds allowed for double-header in New Zealand

Spectators will be allowed for Black Caps' final T20 International against Australia as well as the New Zealand women's team fixture against England here on Sunday after COVID-19 related restrictions were relaxed in Wellington.

Last week New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had announced fresh COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the country. Wellington had been placed under Level 2 of the alert system which allowed sports events to take place behind closed doors. However, the restrictions have been relaxed.

''The relaxation of Wellington’s Alert Level status means spectators are now able to attend Sunday’s final T20I double-header at Sky Stadium,'' New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement.

The double header -- the Black Caps' final T20I against Australia and the New Zealand women's team's final T20 fixture against England -- was moved from Tauranga, earlier this week due to logistical reasons.

The COVID-19 restrictions had also led NZC to shift Wednesday's matches from Auckland to Wellington.

While the men's series is locked at 2-2, England women have sealed the series 2-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

